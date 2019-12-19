Ratan Tata vs Cyrus Mistry: How the battle unfolded

The ousted chairman of Tata group, Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, has been fighting the legal battle against Ratan Tata-led Tata group for the past three years. He lost the battle in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in July last year. But his perseverance has yielded a positive result as the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered to reinstate Mistry at the top post of the Tata group. Here is the chronology of events and how the battle unfolded.



