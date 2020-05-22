RBI's measures: Extends EMI moratorium, reduces repo rate and more

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced that the central bank had decided to reduce the repo rate by 40 basis points from 4.4 per cent to 4 per cent. Das said that the RBI had also decided to reduce the reverse repo rate to 3.35 per cent. He said that the decision to cut the repo rate by 40 basis points was taken after a 5:1 vote among the six-member monetary policy committee, adding that the RBI had maintained an accommodative stance and it would keep supporting the economy till required. Watch the video for more.



