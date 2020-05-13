Sitharaman announces 6 measures for MSMEs as part of stimulus package

Government has focused on getting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) back on their feet. She announced 6 measures for the sector. She announced a collateral-free automatic loan for MSMEs worth Rs 3 lakh crore. To provide stressed MSMEs with equity support, the government will facilitate the provision of Rs 20,000 cr as subordinate debt. This will help 20 lakh stressed MSME units. viable MSMEs which need hand-holding due to Covid-19 will be given support through fund of funds worth Rs 50,000 cr. The money will be infused as equity. Watch the video for more such measures.



