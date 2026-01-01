Maruti Suzuki wraps up 2025 with highest-ever sales of 2.3 million cars

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed 2025 with its highest-ever total wholesales of 2,351,139 units. This includes record exports of 395,648 units, accounting for 17% of the company’s total sales during the year.

The Japanese carmaker continued as India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive calendar year, with exports rising 21% year-on-year. In 2025, Maruti Suzuki exported 18 models to more than 100 countries. The year also marked the start of exports of Suzuki’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA.

Following the flag-off of the BEV by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur facility in August 2025, the company has already exported over 13,000 units to 29 countries, primarily in Europe.

Commenting on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said exports of 3.95 lakh units reflect India’s growing manufacturing strength. He added that at a time when global trade is going through a turbulent phase, the 21% growth in exports represents a meaningful contribution to supporting the country’s export momentum.

In December 2025, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 217,854 units. Domestic sales hit an all-time high of 182,165 units, while sales to other OEMs stood at 9,950 units and exports at 25,739 units.

Small car sales rebounded sharply in December following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut in September. Sales in the mini segment—Alto and S-Presso—surged 92% year-on-year to 14,225 units in December 2025.