Slowing economy takes its toll, unemployment doubles in Uttar Pradesh

India's unemployment rate increased to 7.7 per cent in December, slightly higher than 7.48 per cent reported in the previous month, according to data released by think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The urban unemployment numbers were higher than the national average, reflecting a decline in economic activity in the country. India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has slipped below 5 per cent in the last two quarters as weak demand and slump in investment continue to weigh on the country's economic growth momentum. Watch the video for more on the unemployment story.