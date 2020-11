SpaceX launched the first operational mission under NASA's Commercial Crew Program with four astronauts on board to the International Space Station (ISS) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Monday. The mission, christened Crew-1, is the first in a series of regularly scheduled trips to take four crew members for a six-month stay at the space station. Watch the video to know more.

