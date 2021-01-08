Sunil Mittal on how the push-button phone began his romance with telecom

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises has had a long and illustrious career. He laid the foundation of Bharti Airtel in 1992. The first turning point for Mittal came when he introduced Indians to push-button phones that created a storm in the country. The move transformed his journey, motivating him to introduce answering machines, fax machines and cordless phones in the country. He shared crucial moments of his career with Raj Chengappa, Group Editorial Director (Publishing), India Today Group, in an exclusive interview.

