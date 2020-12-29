Two-day vaccine dry run concludes successfully in 4 states

A year after COVID-19 pandemic broke out, India is busy putting in place a system for administering vaccines that will help check the spread. The government kicked off two days vaccination dry run across four states yesterday. The aim was to test the readiness of the system. The dry run exercise included data registration on Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members and mock drill sessions with test beneficiaries. Watch the video for more details.

