NEET-PG 2025 qualifying cut-off revised to -40 marks for reserved categories, leaves netizens irate

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially revised the NEET-PG 2025 qualifying cut-off after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's directions. The decision applies to candidates participating in the third round of counselling for the 2025-26 academic session.

The announcement was made after the Health Ministry, in a letter dated January 9, approved a reduction in the minimum qualifying percentiles to bring more candidates into the counselling process and fill vacant postgraduate medical seats.

NBEMS said that even though the qualifying cut-off was lowered, NEET-PG 2025 ranks would remain unchanged as published earlier. The figure that caught the eyes of social media sleuths was the -40 cut-off score for the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

“Eligibility is provisional and will be verified through MBBS/FMGE aggregate marks, Face ID, or biometric checks at the time of admission,” the board said in its official notice.

REVISED NEET PG 2025 CUT-OFFS FOR COUNSELLING

CATEGORY MINIMUM QUALIFYING PERCENTILE (AS PER INFORMATION OF NEET-PG 2025) CUT-OFF SCORE PER MINIMUM QUALIFYING CRITERIA IN INFORMATION BULLETING (OUT OF 800) REVISED MINIMUM QUALIFYING (MoHFW letter dated January 9, 2026) REVISED CUT-OFF SCORE (OUT OF 800) GENERAL/EWS 50TH PERCENTILE 276 7TH PERCENTILE 103 GENERAL PwBD 45TH PERCENTILE 255 5TH PERCENTILE 90 SC/ST/OBC (including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40TH PERCENTILE 235 0TH PERCENTILE -40

Netizens' reactions

Soon after the announcement went viral, netizens were quick to share their takes. Social media users were aghast at the announcement, calling it an erosion of merit in a profession where lives are at stake, literally and actually.

A netizen said, "NEET PG. Minus 40 marks, Selected. When standards disappear, years of sacrifice mean nothing. This isn’t equality—it’s the erosion of merit in a profession where lives are at stake. The system is failing. The damage has begun (sic)."

"Lowering the qualifying percentile to zero for reserved categories in NEET-PG 2025 undeniably creates an uneven playing field. General category students must clear a demanding cutoff after years of rigorous preparation, while candidates from OBC/SC/ST categories - despite scoring negative mark - are allowed to enter the same counselling pool. This effectively penalises merit and effort, rewarding failure with opportunity," a second user wrote.

A third social media user weighed in, "In NEET PG 2025, candidates with scores as low as 40 marks are now eligible for counselling and can take admission if a seat is allotted. When such low scores qualify for PG medical seats, it points to a serious crisis in academic standards and planning."

A fourth user said, "NEET-PG cut-off for reserved categories: reduced from 235 to –40 marks. So you enter the exam hall, attempt NOTHING, and you qualify. Who exactly is designing these policies and would they trust this system and doctors for their own family?"

Yet another user commented, "What is the point of having the NEET-PG test if the cut-off is minus 40? If the goal is merely to fill seats, then give them to anyone with a bachelor’s degree. Why create the drama of conducting the NEET-PG test at all? It would save time and money and avoid public embarrassment."