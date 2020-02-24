US President Trump praises Modi and Indian democracy

US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad with his family, including First Lady Melania, on Monday for the first leg of his India trip. President Trump and his wife Melania also tried their hands at spinning the 'charkha' or the spinning wheel at Sabarmati Ashram. Trump also heaped praises on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed a massive crowd at Motera stadium, Ahmedabad. "We will always remember this remarkabke hospitality. India will hold a special space in our hearts. America loves India", said the US President. Watch the video for the entire speech.



