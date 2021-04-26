US to send India Covishield raw materiaL; Air India to get oxygen from the US

Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered states and union territories to reserve the national supply of liquid oxygen, including the existing stock, exclusively for medical purposes; Germany will send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its Covid-19 crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said; Engineering exporters body EEPC on Sunday said imposition of restrictions by states to contain rising coronavirus cases could affect the exports and the worst impacted would be MSMEs. Watch this and more news on News Blast.