Vaccine pricing: Modi govt draws flak for new vaccine policy

The new vaccine pricing has triggered a big political fight in India which is currently battling some of its biggest challenges- shortage of oxygen, hospitals and beds and unprecedented COVID surge. The Modi government has drawn criticism from all corners over the vaccine pricing. Mamata Banerjee, CM, West Bengal asked why couldn't there be one price for the vaccine. Congress President Sonia Gandhi too protested against the vaccine pricing policy and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the new vaccine policy 'discriminatory'. Watch the full video for more details.

Read | Oxygen crisis in Delhi: Ganga Ram Hospital cries for help, Max Hospital sends SOS to Kejriwal govt