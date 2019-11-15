Businesstoday
Exports decline 1.11 pc in October
2017-18 not the best base year for GDP, says govt panel
Consumer Survey 2017-18 junked due to discrepancies; new survey ordered: Govt
One Nation One Pay Day: Modi govt's next reform that may impact you directly
Essar Steel verdict: Supreme Court reinstates supremacy of secured creditors
GMR Infra Q2 loss widens to Rs 457 crore, revenue rises 6%
Sterling and Wilson Solar Q2 net profit rises 36% to Rs 79 crore
Kwality insolvency: NCLT directs lenders to consider Haldiram Snacks' revised offer of Rs 145 crore
Gold prices decline by Rs 149 to Rs 38,875 per 10 gram over weak global cues
Future Retail shares fall over 4% post Q2 result
Fortis Healthcare shares plunge over 17% on Supreme Court verdict
HDFC Bank becomes first bank to cross Rs 7 lakh crore market cap
Coffee Day shares rise 5% as private equity firms look to buy stake
How bite-sized insurance is taking over the market
Selling your property but don't want to invest in another? Here's how you can reduce LTCG outgo
Are corporate fixed deposits safe? Things to keep in mind before you invest
Is Rs 1 crore enough for your retirement?
Financial tips for working millennials- How to strike a balance between expenditure and savings
Jawa Perak launched in India at Rs 1.94 lakh; bookings open in January
Essar Steel case: SC sets aside NCLAT order, paves way for takeover by ArcelorMittal
Daiichi case: SC to pronounce verdict on Rs 3,500 crore arbitration award against Singh brothers
RCom, Tata Tele, Aircel and more, two-third of telcos vanished in last four years
3 reasons why Vodafone Idea will file for bankruptcy; 3 reasons why it should be kept alive
Facebook sees sharp spike in 'emergency' requests for user info from Indian govt
Xiaomi retains No. 1 spot; Apple re-enters top 10, says report
WhatsApp tweaks user interface; here's what has changed
Moto Razr 2019 launched: Iconic phone likely to be priced over Rs 1 lakh in India
Looking for an ad-free kids app? Subscribe to Viacom 18's Voot Kids for Rs 99
Children's Day: 10 ways to help your kid develop good money habits
Trouble at Infosys: What to expect from ongoing investigations into the tech giant
Blockchain applications: Bringing in the next wave of new technology jobs
Four major risks facing microfinance in India
Varun Beverages share price gains over 2% on 83% rise in Q2 net profit
Here's why these 10 cities are considered most liveable
Tired of the pollution in Delhi? Migrate to these cities
What India can learn from countries fighting air pollution menace
Worried about air pollution? Here's how to buy the best air purifier
Gold reserves held by central banks around the world
01:35
Vodafone Idea in crisis; why it should not die
03:20
Narrow escape for passengers as GoAir flight veers off runway
02:05
Ferrari unveils the new Roma coupe, named after the Italian capital
05:49
Delhi Pollution: MPs, key officials miss crucial pollution meet
03:02
Walmart incurs $290 mn impairment, Airtel reports highest quarterly loss
December 1, 2019
November 17, 2019
November 3, 2019
October 20, 2019
October 6, 2019
Home
Videos
News Reel
Vodafone Idea in crisis; why it should not die
November 15, 2019
Vodafone Idea announced its Q2 results where it posted net losses of Rs 50,922 crore, which is over 10 times higher than the losses in the previous quarter. Vodafone's bankruptcy appears inevitable. But it should be kept alive. Here's why.
