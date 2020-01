Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian has provided a spicy touch to the Economic Survey 2019-20 by including a chapter on 'Thalinomics'. What he has tried to do is map out what a plateful of food would cost across the country-be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Watch the video to know more about the concept of Thalinomics.

