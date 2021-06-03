WHO names COVID variants after the Greek alphabet

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced a new nomenclature for the COVID-19 variants that were previously, and somewhat uncomfortably, known either by their technical letter-number codes or the countries in which they first appeared. Hoping to strike a fair and more comprehensible balance, WHO said it would now refer to the most worrisome variants, also known as 'variants of concern', by letters in the Greek alphabet. The organisation also said Tuesday that only one strain of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India was 'of concern', while two other strains were downgraded. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Only B.1.617.2 or Delta strain, first found in India, 'variant of concern': WHO