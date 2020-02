Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced fresh changes in the existing income tax slabs. The new slabs have significantly reduced the taxes for most income brackets. Watch Sudhakar Sethuraman, Partner, Deloitte India, as he explains the new personal income tax regime.

