 Budget 2020: Why skill development is a necessity : Union Budget: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Budget 2020: Why skill development is a necessity

February 1, 2020

FM Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget today announced a fresh allocation of Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development. India will become the largest working-age population by 2030, which is why it is important for youth to upskill themselves and know ways to maintain their jobs. Watch as Anindya Mallick, Partner, Deloitte India discusses the importance of skill development in light of the current budget announcements.

Also read: Budget 2020: Rural per capita income may rise up to 5%, but FMCG CEOs sceptical

Also watch:Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman announces new income tax rates




    More from this section
    02:45
    Senior Director, Deloitte India on changes proposed in indirect taxes by FM
    31:21
    Indian business leaders and experts analyse Budget 2020 offerings
    03:00
    Budget 2020: Investors will now pay DDT, not companies
    22:56
    Nirmala Sitharaman explains the changes in income tax regime
    08:07
    Govt has given up on economy, handing out crumbs: Former FM
    12:17
    Piyush Goyal on private investment, stock market fall and way forward
    04:28
    Budget 2020: The new personal income tax regime explained
    02:39
    Budget 2020: Decoding the infrastructure boost
    01:32
    Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman announces new income tax rates
    21:36
    Key highlights of Economic Survey 2019-20 presented by CEA
    03:25
    Budget 2020: What govt can do for capital markets, Dividend Distribution Tax
    02:06
    Budget 2020: What the govt can do for financial services
    02:34
    Homi Mistry of Deloitte India on expectations for personal tax concessions
    01:57
    Deloitte India on why the budget needs to focus on consumers
    01:20
    Budget 2020: What measures should be taken for affordable housing?
    02:15
    Here's how the govt keeps budget document a secret
    02:22
    Why FM Nirmala Sitharaman has ditched the traditional budget briefcase
    03:27
    Budget 2020: What does the common man expect from it?
    04:28
    Nirmala Sitharaman launches Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure plan
    37:05
    Centre has limited scope to cut taxes: PM-EAC Chairman Bibek Debroy
    02:14
    No Big Bang in Budget 2020, says PM-EAC Chairman Bibek Debroy
    02:51
    What Gates wishes for India; FM fudged budget numbers, says Sinha
    04:43
    Nirmala Sitharaman provides road map to achieve $5 trillion economy target
    03:24
    Govt promotes Ease of Doing Business to earn more Indirect Taxes
    04:29
    Why Nirmala Sitharaman made super rich stare at a higher tax outgo
    03:35
    How govt plans to get more taxpayers into the system
    04:27
    FM provides Rs 400 cr for 'World Class Institutions' in India
    00:54
    Nirmala Sitharaman turns into Shayar; quotes Manzoor Hashmi
    03:44
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala turns 59; a look at his success mantra
    00:56
    Economic Survey predicts what's in store for Indian economy
    01:11
    Will Nirmala Sitharaman's budget provide more tax relief?
    02:21
    Who gave the longest budget speech and other interesting facts
    02:27
    How the govt keeps budget document a secret
    01:34
    How's the budget made and who all are involved?
    04:16
    A look at landmark budgets of India over the years
    02:24
    When finance ministers became poetic during the budget speech
    56:30
    Decoding Modi 2.0's $5 trillion economy target
    01:53
    Can Nirmala Sitharaman pull real estate out of the liquidity slump?
    01:59
    Will the new Finance Minister leave more in the common man's pocket?
    02:11
    Ahead of the budget, here are fun facts about India's most awaited document