Budget 2020: Why skill development is a necessity

FM Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget today announced a fresh allocation of Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development. India will become the largest working-age population by 2030, which is why it is important for youth to upskill themselves and know ways to maintain their jobs. Watch as Anindya Mallick, Partner, Deloitte India discusses the importance of skill development in light of the current budget announcements.

