Davos 2020: Investor Asha Motwani on why she is bullish about India

At a time when the Indian economy is witnessing a slowdown, some investors remain bullish on India and believe in the India story. One of them is Asha Jadeja Motwani, founder of the Motwani Jadeja foundation, an investor and philanthropist who has launched the Motwani Institute for Thought Leadership in Innovation at Davos this year. The Motwani Jadeja Foundation is a non-profit global venture that funds entrepreneurs, allowing them to transform their dreams and business plans into reality. Neha Batham of Aajtak caught up with Motwani in Davos to know why she remains positive about India. Watch the video for more.



