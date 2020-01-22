Davos 2020: Khan seeks help from Trump over Kashmir issue

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meet in Davos. As per the official statement, the two leaders discussed 'issues of mutual interest, regional security, Kashmir issue and the Afghan peace process' during the meeting. Donald Trump said Imran Khan was a good friend and that the two countries had never had better relations. Watch what they discussed at the meeting.