Home
WEF 2018
 

WEF 2018 blogs

WEF 2018: Shah Rukh Khan receives the Crystal Award for his work towards acid attack survivors

WEF 2018: Shah Rukh Khan receives the Crystal Award for his work towards acid attack survivors

We, the powerful, need to get out of the way, to pick the barriers apart, the ones that give us names and races and colours and hierarchies, he said.
More

News

Donald Trump says 'America first does not mean America alone' at WEF 2018

Donald Trump says 'America first does not mean America alone' at WEF 2018

More
Advertisement