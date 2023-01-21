Berkshire Hathaway joins hands with Maharastra govt to develop 1,000-acre smart city near Navi Mumbai airport

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited Davos to attend the five-day World Economic Forum 2023, has signed an MoU with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Orenda India to develop 1,000-acre smart city near Navi Mumbai airport. The collaboration aims to develop a social and physical infrastructure for a smart city close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport in the Raigad district spread across 1,000 acres.

The company in an official statement stated: “As part of this agreement, the firm will help develop a complete ecosystem for industrial, commercial, and residential development, while the government will provide access to land as well as assistance in obtaining various permits and licences.”

“The collaboration, which is a joint venture between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on behalf of the state government, will facilitate the creation of industrial clusters, warehousing and distribution hubs, entertainment hubs, data centres, and information technology parks for IT/ITES/BPO/KPO services,” it reads further.

The company will also develop a knowledge management system which will share best operational practices, offer information on trends in multiple sectoral services, and assist in organising promotional conferences and roadshows.

The firm will also be taking responsibility for leveraging its network and attracting business service delegations to invest in this project.

Shrey Aeren, Managing Director and Country Head, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Orenda India, said, “We are thrilled that our partnership with the government will help create a conducive ecosystem for industrial development, residential establishments, and industries to prosper."

“Navi Mumbai is becoming a key cog in Maharashtra’s success story, and we are honoured to support the government’s efforts to develop state-of-the-art facilities that will boost the satellite city’s ambitions towards becoming a self-reliant economy,” he added.

