AI golden age is here and it's good for humanity: Microsoft's Satya Nadella amid ChatGPT buzz  

Davos 2023: A golden age of artificial intelligence (AI) is underway and will redefine work as we know it, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said at the World Economic Forum 2023 on Wednesday amid massive buzz over ChatGPT, a chatbot.

Nadella said the future of work is not just about technology and tools, it's about new management practices and sensibilities to the workplace. "Technology will provide more and more ways to bring people together,” he said.

ChatGPT has captured the world's imagination for its ability to answer complex questions via short prompts on a vast array of topics and even write lyrics and poetry. The site amassed 1 million users in just five days after its launch.

Nadella said Microsoft was opening up access to new AI tools like ChatGPT. "I see these technologies acting as a co-pilot, helping people do more with less." He provided two anecdotes of recent use cases of GPT technology.

The first was an expert coder from Silicon Valley who improved their productivity by 80 per cent by using the model to help write better code faster. The second was an Indian farmer who was able to use a GPT interface to access an opaque government programme via the internet, despite only speaking a local dialect. "AI is just at the beginning of the S-curve,” he said, adding that the near-term and long-term opportunities are enormous.



Looking ahead, he said Microsoft intends to lead on quantum computing. The company, he said, has all the building blocks for a next-generation quantum computer. "Microsoft will achieve quantum supremacy and aims to build a general-purpose quantum computer,” he added.



Speaking on safety and security, the Microsoft CEO said the operating principle for protecting critical infrastructure should be to assume the worst – “have zero trust”. "Safety and security need to be included right at the design stage," he said.



Also Read

Davos 2023: 5 Indians were named as top social innovators for this year by Schwab Foundation

Davos 2023: India gained from US-China tensions, says Airtel’s Sunil Mittal at WEF

Davos 2023: Tough year ahead but India in a relatively bright spot, says IMF's Gita Gopinath