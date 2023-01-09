WEF Davos 2023: Dates, how to follow; all you need to know

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its annual meeting in the Swiss town of Davos from January 16 to 20, 2023, with the theme "Cooperation in a fragmented world” to address the most pressing issues facing the world and to promote innovative solutions.



In order to rebuild trust and create the principles, policies, and partnerships required to meet the challenges of 2023, the event brings together about 2,500 heads of state and government, CEOs of corporations, representatives of civil society, members of the international media, and youth leaders from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and North America.



In order to livestream the event, one needs to visit their official page www.weforum.org and also follow its social media handles. The official Davos 2023 meeting hashtag is #wef23.



One can also visit their official Facebook page http://wef.ch/facebook to watch the event. On LinkedIn, one can follow their updates on http://wef.ch/linkedin.One can also follow them on Instagram at http://wef.ch/instagram to get updates. Livestreamed sessions and videos can be seen on their YouTube channel: wef.ch/youtube.



This meeting aims to address systemic risks to prevent uncertainty and fragility in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Through public-private collaboration, the Davos Forum 2023 aims to advance forward-thinking solutions and address the most pressing global challenges.



The WEF is an international organisation which works with the most important figures in politics, business, culture, and other spheres to shape agendas for the world, regions, and industries.



The foundation's headquarters are in Geneva, Switzerland, and it was founded in 1971 as a non-profit organisation. It focuses on three key areas: Mastering the fourth industrial revolution, solving the problems of the global commons and addressing the global security issues.