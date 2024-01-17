scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
WEF 2024
Global rupee is not aimed at replacing dollar, says RBI guv Shaktikanta Das

Feedback

Global rupee is not aimed at replacing dollar, says RBI guv Shaktikanta Das

De-dollarisation: Shaktikanta Das was speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 at Davos. “There is no such thinking to move towards de-dollarisation... The dollar will continue to be the dominant currency.”

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Das said the central bank has managed to achieve currency stability, making it ideal for overseas companies to invest in India and domestic companies to tap markets abroad. Das said the central bank has managed to achieve currency stability, making it ideal for overseas companies to invest in India and domestic companies to tap markets abroad.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday clarified that Mint Street's efforts towards globalising the rupee "are not intended to replace the dollar".

Das was speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 at Davos.  “There is no such thinking to move towards de-dollarisation... The dollar will continue to be the dominant currency.” 

Das said total dependence on one currency can expose global trade to the volatility, making a strong case for "multiple currencies".

Das said the central bank has managed to achieve currency stability, making it ideal for overseas companies to invest in India and domestic companies to tap markets abroad.

“India’s economy is expanding, with an increasing role in  international trade. Gradually and steadily, India has entered new markets, countries, and products, particularly in services. The objective is to offer the rupee as an alternative currency for settling international trade,” Das said at a fireside chat as part of WEF’s annual summit in Davos, Switzerland.

On inflation, Das said it was moderating and steadily approaching the central bank's 4% target while growth prospects remain robust. "Inflation has come under control and is within the band we have, which is 2% to 6%. Target is 4%," Das said in the chat organised by Invest India, the country's national investment promotion and facilitation agency.

Core inflation has started steadily coming down and gives confidence that monetary policy is working, he added. "RBI remains fully committed to bring inflation down to the target of 4%."

Published on: Jan 17, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement