scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
WEF 2024
We did not hold supply chains hostage during Covid: Smriti Irani at Davos

Feedback

We did not hold supply chains hostage during Covid: Smriti Irani at Davos

Smriti Irani spoke about India's rising global stature, calling it a resolute voice for the global South.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Irani said India has globally ascertained its position. Irani said India has globally ascertained its position.

In an exclusive interview with Business Today's Executive Director Rahul Kanwal on the sidelines of the 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Smriti Irani spoke about India's rising global stature, calling it a resolute voice for the global South.

'We not only work for the benefits of our citizens but also for globe"

Irani said India has globally ascertained its position. "In the wake of the pandemic, we did not hold our supply chains hostage due to geopolitical reasons. We not only helped provide pharma for our countrymen, but we did so for the world. We innovated very frugally. Our success with space technology and the depth of digital engagements, not only financially but socially, give the world much to think about and celebrate," said. 

On Saudi Arabia trip

"PM Modi talks about 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka prayaas'.... Haj will start when the elections will be at the avail. It will be a logistical nightmare for bureaucrats. So, we are making efforts to ensure things pan out smoothly. We have 1.2 million Indians who go for 'Umra'. For instance, 47 per cent of women went to Haj in 2023," she said.

On Rahul Gandhi

Smriti Irani took a dig at the Congress's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying the grand old party was marching to "save its dynasty" while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ensuring prosperity for the people through his government's policies.


"The fact that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was articulate enough to say they cannot fight Modi magic and Shashi Tharoor accepting that BJP will be the single largest party, I think the writing is on the wall for them. The Congress and INDIA bloc suffered an overwhelming defeat in the recent assembly polls. So, while they march for dynasty, PM Modi marches ahead for prosperity for all," she said.

On AI and its role in India

Irani spoke about how India was leading the Artificial Intelligence alliance (AI) globally and said the country was creating a conscious and consensus use of the technology.

"PM Modi speaks about AI not only from the perspective of businesses or manufacturing but how we can leverage our education potential better with AI. And also at the same time, being responsible enough to ensure AI products are watermarked, which PM Modi has spoken about while articulating his position on deepfakes," she said.

Published on: Jan 16, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement