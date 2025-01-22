Davos 2025: 'Future is green energy, green hydrogen, will attract Rs 10 lakh cr investment', says Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has highlighted the significant disparity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana post-bifurcation. However, he emphasized that he is planning huge investments in green energy and green hydrogen to rebuild the state once again.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Naidu told Business Today that he is planning to transform Andhra Pradesh into a hub of innovation and sustainability and be a leader in green energy and green hydrogen.

Related Articles

"In 2014, I became the CM again. Then comes the bifurcation of the two states. There was some imbalance at that time. My plan was to rebuild another model for the state. I started working on Amarvati, industrialisation of the area. In 5 years, I was able to grow a 13.5% growth rate CAGR. If that would have continued, we should have gone equally or parallelly making Andhra and Telangana go together. But there was total destruction of all institutions with Rs 10 lakh crore debt, demoralising the whole state machinery. The brand AP was totally damaged in these years. Earlier, there was a gap between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I was able to bridge that gap slowly. Today, the gap has widened in 5 years. Now I have to rebuild again and with a different approach," Naidu said.

Naidu emphasised the importance of integrating sustainable energy solutions with advanced infrastructure to meet the rising demand for green hydrogen.

Talking about his expansion plans and approach to develop Andhra, Naidu said: "Opportunities are everywhere. Previously, there was Hyderabad and Secunderabad. I created Cyberabad. Now in Andhra, my biggest advantage is the 1,000 km sea coast. Now the future is green energy and green hydrogen, downstream industries. I am planning to attract Rs 10 lakh crores investment in green hydrogen and 7.5 lakh employment."

He added that Andhra has multiple opportunities in comparison to other states, like solar energy and wind energy. "Due to Deccan Plateau, I m having an advantage of pumped energy. I have ten operational ports, which are critical for supporting petrochemical industries and facilitating the export of green energy products like green hydrogen."

Naidu envisioned Andhra Pradesh becoming a logistics hub with robust infrastructure, including ports, airports, railways, and inland waterways.