Women Inspiring Network (WIN) leads global dialogues at Davos 2025 during the World Economic Forum Week

The Women Inspiring Network (WIN)—a global non-profit initiative, dedicated to advancing women’s impact and leadership concluded a trailblazing week at Davos 2025, from January 20 to 24.



With 70+ visionary women leaders from 15+ countries through 10+ thought-provoking panel discussions Women Inspiring Network exhibited a striking blend of leadership and transformative voices elevating the Davos theme—Collaboration for the Intelligent Age into a Confluence of Cultures.

Speaking at the inaugural #WINLounge event key speakers, Cherie Blair, Smriti Zubin Irani and Shobana Kamineni talked about gender equality, the role of networking for women in today’s world and acknowledging the efforts of the Women Inspiring Network respectively.



Cherie Blair, CBE, KC, Founder, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women mentioned, “When we help each other and lift each other, the world becomes a better place. It is our duty to uplift and amplify the women who are underrepresented.”



Smriti Zubin Irani, Founder & Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good, Gender Equity, and Equality, stated, “Women in our country are yet to realise their full potential and networking gets to them. I am glad that you are doing this at the foothills of the Swiss Alps, networking can be leveraged by the privileged who have the money to reach the streets of Davos. The true power and potential of networking will be actualized when women who are from challenging economic backgrounds have that opportunity. If you create that opportunity, that’s your WIN.”



Shobana Kamineni, Promoter Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and Executive Chairperson of Apollo Health Co. Ltd, expressed her gratitude to Women Inspiring Network for its incredible efforts in fostering impactful change. Reflecting on women in the workforce, she highlighted how many of us often take our roles for granted, but she feels fortunate to belong to an industry where women are well-represented, driving progress and making a tangible difference.

#WinLounge event had panel sessions on various topics including AI, Innovation, Sustainability, Climate, Health, Wealth, Gender Equity, and Women Leadership. The panel on Pioneering AI with Passion and Purpose explored and discussed its pivotal role across various sectors, including financial services, fintech systems, healthcare, & beyond and highlighted how AI is transforming these industries, driving innovation, efficiency, and better decision-making.



The discussion on Climate, Innovation, and Sustainability emphasized the importance of leading the change in renewable energy, fostering female inclusion in the energy sector, and driving innovation to build a sustainable future.



Gender Lens Investing highlighted the essential need to address the missing voices of women in decision-making spaces. It emphasized the importance of amplifying women’s voices, recognizing that when women ask questions, they provide deeper insights, foster greater trust, and bring a unique perspective to the table.



Generational Outcomes panelist introduced a fresh perspective on a fairly emerging topic of generational health, highlighting the critical gaps in access and affordability within the life sciences space. It sparked insightful conversations about making these advancements more accessible, as well as fostering greater awareness and inclusivity to bridge these divides effectively. The panelists on Generational Wealth collectively agreed that gold is an excellent investment, regarded as a safe and reliable asset for safeguarding wealth. They highlighted its ability to withstand market volatility and serve as a stable instrument in uncertain economic times.



And, the panel on the financial shift explored how the landscape of wealth creation is evolving, with a focus on the growing opportunities for the masses. The discussion also highlighted the importance of adapting to new financial paradigms to ensure greater access, inclusion, and prosperity for all.

WIN initiative key speakers included Mona Patel, Founder of radXai, Claire Lincoln, Global Head of Institutional Investor Relationships, World Gold Council, Dr. Dorit Dor,Chief Technology Officer at Check Point, Traci Mabrey, General Manager, Factiva–Dow Jones, Sheetal Chawla, Member of the Americas Executive Committee at Capgemini, Head of the Northeast Region, and Leader of the Life Sciences Business, Daniella Foster, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Public Affairs, Market Access & Sustainability, Bayer Consumer Health, Dhivya O’Connor, CEO, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Nina Rauch, Senior Social Impact Lead, Lemonade, Inna Braverman, Co- Founder & CEO, Eco- Wave Power Ltd, Sanskriti Thakur, Chairperson of Tower Capital Group and Dr Pano Churchill, CEO of Advance Life Science Venture Capital LLC, Andrea Figel, Founder & CEO, Health Finance Institute among others.

Women Inspiring Network (WIN) also hosted insightful panel discussion #WINTalks in partnership with Invest India and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). For Invest India, #WINTalks at the India Pavilion was organized with Ajaita Shah, Founder & CEO, Frontier Markets chaired by Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, Jindal Foundation & Chancellor, OP Jindal University. Archna Vyas, Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Shailja Mehta, Director, Dasra on topic ‘From Skill Gaps To Skill Gains – Women Driving India’s workforce Revolution’.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary spoke about the various initiatives that the government has taken for skill development for women, “Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna, the women participation is better. We are also launching a new initiative that we will be launching in conjunction with other ministries. Then there is Vishwakarma Scheme looking after practices of craft in villages, where 10 lakh have been trained and more than 60% are women. In all these various schemes women participation is close to 50% if not more, and we need to work on how we can include more women in every sector”

The WeLead Lounge by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) witnessed the discussion on ‘Quantum Leadership – Women Redefining Networks to Shape the Future of the World’ with Tetiana Petrukha, Founder, Head Business Trainer, Evolve!, Clara Richter, Founder, Women With Impact, Iryna Papusha, PhD, President & Co-Founder, Women Leaders For Ukraine, Mihaela Gjorcheva, Member of the Management Board, International Slavic University and Vinita Jain, Founder Chairperson, Biotique.

Speaking about Davos 2025, Stuti Jalan, Founder, Women Inspiring Network (WIN) remarked, "It is the era of collaborations and I am excited to bring these global women leaders on our platform, who joined our dynamic conversations at the #WINLounge during Davos 2025. The energy was electric, the ideas groundbreaking, and the collaborations unstoppable.”



“I’ve always believed in the power of manifestation, and this week I experienced the magic of it firsthand! I closed my eyes, dreamed BIG, and watched as the universe delivered in the most awe-inspiring way! The Magic Mountain, the snow-capped beauty, the powerful collaborations... Everything I envisioned coming together in the most extraordinary way! #WINLounge was a dream come true—curated to perfection!”

“The Indian government applauded us for bringing global women leader to their event.” She further adds, “I would like to acknowledge and express gratitude for the support from our partners World Gold Council, Tower Capital, Dasra, Encubay, Frontier Markets and Cherie Blair Foundation for Women.”

With over 700 registered attendees, including leaders like Aditi Premji, Clara Tsao (Founder, Filecoin Foundation), and Andrea Feigl (Founder, Health Finance Institute), alongside a diverse cohort of global women changemakers, the event brought together an extraordinary mix of visionaries. Together, we delved into the intersections of technology, leadership, and sustainability, sparking transformative ideas poised to shape the future of innovation, gender equity, and environmental stewardship.

WIN is a global non-profit initiative created during the pandemic to connect, collaborate, and celebrate the success of women leaders. Over the years, WIN has hosted 150+ panel discussions, achieving a digital reach of over 50 million. WIN has partnered with prominent organizations like Tower Capital, the Gates Foundation, the World Woman Foundation ,and the Galien Foundation, and participated in high-profile events such as the World Economic Forum, Climate Week NY, Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the Clinton Global Initiative.

WIN’s standout initiatives include campaigns for breast cancer awareness with NewsX, youth empowerment programs with the US Embassy, and global mentoring walks with FICCI and Vital Voices. WIN’s mission remains simple: to pay it forward and create lasting impact. For more information, please visit: WIN@Davos 2025.

