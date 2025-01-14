World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 to start next week in Davos, Donald Trump to deliver online address

The 2025 Annual Meeting of The World Economic Forum is scheduled to take place at Davos-Klosters from January 20 to 24, 2025. This gathering will bring together approximately 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries, highlighting the importance of open dialogue during these uncertain times.

Switzerland has been selected as the host country for this year's Annual Meeting. The 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will gather under the theme 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age' to address the evolving global landscape. The discussions will center around five core pillars, all essential for building a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future.

Over 350 government leaders are anticipated to attend, with 60 of them being heads of state and government. A strong representation from governments worldwide is expected to be present.

Among the attendees will be around 350 government officials, including 60 heads of state and government, representing various regions around the world. Among those attending is Donald J. Trump, the President-elect of the United States, who will join the discussions via a live video link.

Given the ongoing transformations in the global economy, the agenda will delve into strategies for stimulating growth, leveraging new technologies, and enhancing both social and economic resilience.

“Davos is unique in bringing together close to 3,000 decision makers from governments, business, and civil society at the beginning of the year to address the challenges of a world in deep transformation,” said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum.

“Despite divergent positions and great uncertainties, the Annual Meeting 2025 will foster a spirit of cooperation and constructive optimism with the objective of shaping the forthcoming Intelligent Age in a more sustainable and inclusive way,” Schwab added.



"The Annual Meeting comes at a moment marked by a greater level of global uncertainty than we have seen in a generation, driven by geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation and accelerating climate change,” said Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. “Within this more unsettled climate, the only way to address urgent challenges and unlock new opportunities is through innovative, cooperative approaches."



Several prominent political leaders from across the globe are set to participate in a significant international event. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, will also be present, alongside Ding Xuexiang, the Vice-Premier of the People's Republic of China.

Other notable leaders include Olaf Scholz, the Federal Chancellor of Germany, and Javier Milei, the President of Argentina. Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament, and Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, are also expected to attend. The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and Karin Keller-Sutter, the President of the Swiss Confederation for 2025, are among the distinguished guests.

Additionally, Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, will be participating. Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, and Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister of Belgium, are also on the list of attendees. Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Mostafa Madbouli, the Prime Minister of Egypt, will be present.

Leaders from Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Malaysia, and Mongolia, including Abdulatif Rashid, Simon Harris, Isaac Herzog, Anwar Ibrahim, and Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, respectively, have confirmed their participation. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, and Mohammed Mustafa, the Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, will also join the event.

Dina Ercilia Boluarte, the President of Peru, and Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland, are set to attend. Representing Qatar is Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, while Aleksandar Vučić, the President of Serbia, and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore, will also be present. Ulf Kristersson, the Prime Minister of Sweden, and Asaad Hassan Al Shibani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, are on the list of participants.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister of Thailand, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, and Pham Minh Chinh, the Prime Minister of Vietnam, will also be part of this significant gathering. The event promises to be a crucial platform for dialogue among these key global leaders.

Over 1,600 business leaders, including more than 900 of the world's top CEOs and Chairs from the World Economic Forum's Members and Partners, are set to participate in the upcoming meeting. Among them, over 120 are Global Innovators, Tech Pioneers, and Unicorns who are at the forefront of transforming industries.

The event will also see participation from more than 170 leaders representing civil society and the social sector. This includes individuals from labour unions, non-governmental organizations, religious and indigenous communities, as well as experts and heads of leading universities, research institutions, and think tanks. Additionally, over 160 members of the Forum's Global Shapers, Young Global Leaders, and Social Innovators will attend to present local innovations and solutions to address global challenges.

Prominent heads of civil society organizations participating in the meeting include David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee; Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance; Luc Triangle, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation; M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International; Comfort Ero, President and CEO of the International Crisis Group; Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of the Association for Fulani Women and Indigenous Peoples of Chad; Tirana Hassan, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch; Peter Sands, Executive Director of The Global Fund; Amitabh Behar, Executive Director of Oxfam International; and Cardinal Peter Kodwo Turkson, Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and Social Sciences of the Holy See.

“By convening leaders from around the world and different walks of life, the Annual Meeting provides a platform to share views and knowledge at a time of profound change for people and communities,” said Mirek Dušek, Managing Director, World Economic Forum. “A core goal of our proceedings is to enable broad-based agency and solutions in the context of the new economy that seems to be emerging.”



Themes at the meeting



Reimagining Growth will explore new opportunities for economic growth, including through technology-driven innovation. Industries in the Intelligent Age will examine how business can navigate technological shifts and new industry dynamics. Investing in People will address the need for workforce development, reskilling and creating jobs in emerging sectors. Safeguarding the Planet will focus on scaling climate and nature solutions and advancing decarbonization efforts. Rebuilding Trust will work to foster global cooperation and resilience in an increasingly fragmented world.



The Annual Meeting 2025 will continue to be informative and accessible to the wider public through the livestreaming of over 220 sessions. In addition, the Open Forum, now in its 22nd year, will host panel discussions open to the public under the theme, Justice for All: A World without Barriers.



The Annual Meeting’s programme is shaped both by the Forum’s continuing work and the latest global developments. It encourages and promotes forward-thinking ideas and long-term solutions to tackle multiple interconnected global, regional and industry-specific challenges and crises, as well as new opportunities driven by innovation and technology. The full programme is available here.



