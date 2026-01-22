Davos 2026: Trump's 'Board of Peace' charter signed; Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey among signatories

Donald Trump introduced the Board of Peace during a ceremony at the World Economic Forum in Davos, declaring the event a "very exciting day, long in the making". The initiative is designed to supervise ceasefire enforcement, reconstruction, and security coordination in Gaza, with an aim to address conflicts beyond the region.

The countries that have signed the charter for the Board of Peace include Pakistan, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia.

Positioning himself as chairman, Trump described the Board of Peace as having broad global support, noting, "everybody" wants to be part of the board. He emphasised collaboration, saying he would "work with many others, including the United Nations", and stated, "It has the potential to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created."

Trump said he was "honoured" to lead the initiative and added, "It is running beautifully. Just about every country wants to be a part of it."

Trump said the Board of Peace "can do pretty much whatever we want to do" but stressed it would operate in conjunction with the United Nations. He described the move as "something very, very unique for the world," and called it "the first step toward a brighter day for the Middle East".

During the ceremony, Trump directly addressed Hamas, stating, "If Hamas doesn’t agree to give up weapons, they’re going to be blown away," and suggested an imminent decision: "over the next two or three days, certainly over the next three weeks". These remarks underscored the initiative's focus on security in Gaza as an immediate priority.

Reflecting on the international environment, Trump claimed, "Just one year ago the world was actually on fire," and added, "A lot of people didn’t know it." He repeated his assertion of having settled eight wars since taking office, with another settlement described as "coming very soon".

On the Ukraine conflict, Trump admitted, "The one I thought was going to be an easy one has turned out to be probably the most difficult."

Trump highlighted his approach to global diplomacy by stating there is "tremendous potential" in combining the board’s efforts with those of the United Nations. He reinforced the significance of the event, remarking, "What we’re doing is so important."

He offered an optimistic view of the global security situation, saying, "Many good things are happening," and that dangers "are really calming down". Trump also referenced Iran, stating, "Iran does want to talk, and will talk."

International response to the Board of Peace has been mixed. The United Kingdom has withheld its participation over concerns linked to the possible involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

