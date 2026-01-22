Putin says he’ll join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza but there’s a caveat

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was among a host of invitees to join US President Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, said he would accept the invitation but on a condition. Moscow was still examining the proposal, Putin said, adding that the decision would be taken only after consultations with its strategic partners.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Putin, however, laid down his caveat for joining the board – the Kremlin would contribute $1 billion for a permanent seat at the board from the Russian assets frozen by the US.

“Regarding our participation in the ‘Peace Board’, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to study the documents received by us, consult with our strategic partners on this matter, and only then will we be able to respond to the invitation extended to us…We have always supported and continue to support any efforts aimed at strengthening international stability. We also acknowledge the current US administration's contribution to the search for a solution to the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said in a televised address at the National Security Council meeting.

Advertisement

“Even before we decide on the issue of participation in the composition and work of the Peace Board, taking into account Russia’s special relationship with the Palestinian people, we could, I think, give USD 1 billion from Russian assets frozen under the previous US administration,” Putin stated.

Putin’s remarks came after Trump said the Russian President had accepted the invitation. “He was invited. He’s accepted,” Trump told reporters at the World Economic Forum after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Meanwhile, at least 35 world leaders have committed to joining the board, including from Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Hungary, Morocco, Pakistan, Indonesia, Kosovo, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Paraguay, Vietnam, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Advertisement

India has also received an invitation to join the Board of Peace, but is reportedly still deliberating on the decision.