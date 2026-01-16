Pakistan at Davos 2026: WEF rebrand drive rides on renewed US warmth — and a hard terror legacy

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 opens in Davos on January 19, drawing roughly 3,000 participants from 130 countries.

This year’s marquee draw is US President Donald Trump, expected to lead what the US media has called the largest-ever US delegation to the Swiss resort. The WEF line-up also features the technology sector’s biggest names, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella.

In that power-packed mix, Pakistan’s Davos push is striking — not because it is a traditional heavyweight at the forum, but because it is attempting a rapid image overhaul at a moment when it senses fresh traction in Washington.

Pakistan arrives with an economy still short on breathing room. Official State Bank of Pakistan data shows total foreign exchange reserves of $21.25 billion as of January 15, 2026 — a reminder of the tight constraints for an import-dependent country. Yet its Davos choreography is expansive: a “Pakistan Pavilion” brand, investment-facing sessions, a “Digital Pakistan” framing, and cultural soft power designed to project modernity and stability. The effort is anchored by the Pathfinder Group, which the WEF’s own organisation directory describes as having about 12,000 employees across 75+ cities/towns, spanning security services and fintech units including Virtual Remittance Gateway.

The timing is telling. Just days before Davos, Pakistan signed a preliminary agreement with SC Financial Technologies, affiliated with World Liberty Financial — described by Reuters as a crypto venture linked to Trump’s family — to explore use of its USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments and digital finance. For Islamabad, it is a convenient connective thread: a “future-facing” fintech story tied to a Trump-world commercial ecosystem, landing right as the US political and corporate elite gather in Davos.

But Pakistan’s makeover pitch carries an unavoidable asterisk, its terror and jihad legacy.

Internationally, Pakistan has long faced allegations that elements of the state tolerated or enabled jihadist proxies for regional objectives. The UN Security Council’s sanctions narratives describe Lashkar-e-Tayyiba as a “Pakistan-based” terrorist organisation, and Jaish-e-Mohammed as an extremist group “based in Pakistan.”

A 2023 US Congressional Research Service brief adds that multiple UN- and US-designated terrorist groups continue to operate from Pakistani soil, while noting Pakistan’s periodic enforcement actions against some outfits. Pakistan, for its part, has consistently rejected claims of providing safe havens and points to its counterterror operations and sacrifices.

That contradiction — a slick “open for business” campaign on one side, and a persistent militancy shadow on the other — is precisely what makes Pakistan’s Davos presence intriguing. The pavilion, panels and breakfasts may generate optics and meetings. Whether they generate trust will depend on what investors and capitals care about most: policy predictability, macro stability, and credible distance from the jihadist infrastructure that has repeatedly affected Pakistan’s reputation.