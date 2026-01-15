Pakistan used lobbying firms to get US govt’s help to keep it out of FATF grey list

Pakistan sought support from the US government to avoid being placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list through lobbying firms, as mentioned in disclosures under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

FARA filing shows that Javelin Advisors LLC was registered in April to represent Pakistan under a formal consulting agreement two days after the Pahalgam terror attack. According to a report in The Economic Times, Javelin said its work included communicating Pakistan’s positions on regional and global issues to the US executive branch, US Congress and the public.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well as India-Pakistan relations were part of the issues on its list.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington entered into a contract with another firm, Ervin Graves Strategy Group LLC, for lobbying against keeping Pakistan out of the FATF grey list.

At a proposed FATF meeting next month, Pakistan will be under scrutiny on whether it aided terror financing or not.

Pakistan was first placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in 2008 and remained there until 2015. It was re-listed in 2018 and stayed under monitoring until it was removed in October 2022 after reportedly addressing most of the action points.

Being placed on the grey list subjects a country to increased monitoring and financial scrutiny. This raises barriers for international loans, investment, and banking transactions. The FATF urges nations on the list to take concrete steps to curb money laundering and terror financing. Failure to do so may result in further restrictions.