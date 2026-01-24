'China will eat them up!': Donald Trump slams Canada for opposing Golden Dome missile defence

Former US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Canada for opposing the planned US-led 'Golden Dome' missile defence system over Greenland, escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries. Trump claimed that Canada is undermining North American security by objecting to the shield, which he says is intended to provide protection to both nations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The project's estimated cost of around $175 billion has sparked debate over its necessity and financial impact. Trump said in a post on Truth Social, "Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada."

He added, "Instead, they voted in favour of doing business with China, who will 'eat them up' within the first year!" The remarks followed Carney's recent visit to China, which saw new trade deals between the two countries.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump reiterated that the Golden Dome would extend protection to Canada. He stated, "We're building a Golden Dome that's going to, just by its very nature, be defending Canada," and asserted, "Canada gets a lot of freebies from us. They should be grateful."

Advertisement

Trump further cautioned, "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," directly addressing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, dismissed Trump's proposal in May by calling it a "protection racket."

Rae's comments reflect Canadian scepticism about the project's strategic rationale and cost, especially as a Congressional Budget Office report estimated space-based components could drive expenses up to USD $542 billion over two decades.

Prime Minister Carney firmly rejected Trump's allegations of dependence, stating, "Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian," and emphasised Canada's ability to pursue its own path. At Davos, Carney had noted that smaller nations can show "another way is possible" in the face of pressure from larger powers.

Advertisement

The Golden Dome plan calls for a missile shield over North America, with Greenland's strategic position key for early detection and interception of advanced threats. Trump projected it would be operational by the end of his term in 2029.

Tensions increased as Trump withdrew an invitation for Carney to join the US 'Board of Peace' initiative, seen as a reaction to Carney's critiques of US foreign policy. The diplomatic rift has also been heightened by Trump's previous suggestions about integrating Canada and other territories into the United States.

Trade relations between Canada and China have expanded following Carney's Beijing visit, with agreements for tariff cuts and quota increases on Canadian agricultural and Chinese electric vehicles.