Davos 2026: Trump withdraws Canada’s Board of Peace invite after Carney’s speech

US President Donald Trump on Friday withdrew an invitation for Canada to join his newly constituted Board of Peace. Trump's withdrawal came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps.

In his speech at Davos, Carney talked about a "rupture in the world order". Canada also said that it would not pay to join the Trump-led body.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Dear Prime Minister Carney: Please let this letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time."

Trump's full post on Truth Social

Carney's speech at Davos

Without naming Donald Trump, Carney criticised his approach to global politics and called on “middle powers”, including India, to unite as the existing US-led world order weakens. He said, “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition.”

Advertisement

Mark Carney, who has served as governor of the central banks of both Canada and England, noted that the “rules-based international order” is fading and being replaced by an era in which “the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must”.

He also criticised Trump for using tariffs, among other financial tools, as a means of coercion. “Call it what it is: a system of intensifying great power rivalry where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion.”

Trump has previously referred to Canada as the “51st state” of the US and has imposed tariffs affecting several sectors of the Canadian economy, including steel, aluminium, autos, and lumber.

About the Board of Peace

Advertisement

Established by Donald Trump, it is an international organisation aimed at “promoting stability, restoring dependable and lawful governance, and securing enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict”. The board is tasked with overseeing the post-war reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, as well as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

Members of the Board of Peace include the US, Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

India, however, has so far stayed away from the international organisation. Countries that have declined the invitation include France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.