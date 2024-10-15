'Everything is on the table...': Canada minister on sanction amid escalating diplomatic feud with India

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has indicated that sanctions against India remain a possibility, following India's accusation that Canada is harboring Khalistani terrorists. When asked about potential sanctions, Joly stated, “Everything is on the table.”

This comes amidst escalating tensions between the two countries after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of supporting criminal activities targeting Canadian citizens, including South Asian Canadians. Both countries have expelled diplomats in a tit-for-tat exchange, with Trudeau accusing Indian government agents of involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, in June last year.

India has denied any involvement, dismissing the accusations as "absurd" and politically motivated. Despite numerous requests, India claims Canada has not provided any evidence to support the allegations.

Trudeau, however, stated that information regarding the accusations has been shared with Five Eyes intelligence partners, including the United States. He further alleged that India’s government is working with organized crime groups in Canada, engaging in illegal activities like extortion and murder.

“We have asked India to cooperate, but those requests have been refused,” Trudeau said, adding that Canadian officials met with their Indian counterparts recently to present evidence linking six Indian agents to criminal activity. India has yet to respond to this latest claim.

The ongoing diplomatic row has intensified with Canada’s expulsion of six Indian diplomats. India has criticized the move, calling the accusations against its diplomats “ludicrous” and part of a broader political agenda by the Trudeau government. As the situation unfolds, Joly’s statement leaves open the possibility of further actions, including sanctions, against India.

The dispute adds to growing challenges for Trudeau, whose government has been facing sliding support ahead of elections in 2025. For now, the allegations and diplomatic friction are likely to continue as both nations dig in their heels.