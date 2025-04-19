Fourth Indian killed in Canada in four months: 21-year-old student dies in shooting crossfire

A 21-year-old Indian student, Harsimrat Randhawa, tragically died after being caught in a crossfire between two groups in Canada. Hamilton Police reported that Randhawa was waiting at a bus stop when a stray bullet struck her during a shooting incident involving two vehicles.

Randhawa, a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario, was on her way to work when the incident occurred. She is the fourth Indian to have lost their life in Canada in the past four months.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep sorrow over the incident, confirming that Randhawa was an innocent bystander when the stray bullet fatally struck her.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa... As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance," the consulate tweeted.

The shooting took place near Upper James and South Bend Road streets in Hamilton, where Randhawa was found with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

CCTV footage from the site captured a passenger in a black car opening fire at the occupants of a white sedan. The vehicles fled the scene after the shots were fired. Police confirmed that bullets from the incident also struck a nearby residence, though no one was injured.

This incident marks the fourth such death of an Indian national in Canada in recent months. Just four months ago, three other Indian nationals were killed in separate incidents, prompting concern from India over the rising incidents of hate crimes and violence.

On December 1, 2024, 22-year-old Gurasis Singh, a postgraduate student from Punjab, was stabbed to death at his rental home. Two other Indian students, Rittika Rajput and Harshandeep Singh, died in separate tragic incidents, one involving a fallen tree and the other a shooting by a gang in Edmonton.