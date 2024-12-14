'Remain vigilant in view of the...': India demands action after 3 Indian students killed in Canada, issues safety advisory

India issued a new advisory on Saturday, urging its nationals, especially students, to exercise "extreme caution" following the recent deaths of multiple students in Canada. Over the past two weeks, three Indian students have been killed in unrelated incidents, prompting New Delhi to call for a thorough investigation. The matter has also been raised with Canadian authorities.

“We have issued an advisory for our nationals and Indian students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant in view of the deteriorating security environment in Canada as a result of the growing incidence of hate crimes and criminal violence,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

He referred to the incidents as "terrible tragedies" and reiterated calls for a comprehensive investigation by Canadian authorities. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa, along with consulates in other cities, is actively engaging with local authorities to ensure a thorough inquiry into the matter.

"In the last week or so we have had unfortunate tragedies. Three Indian students have been murdered. We are saddened at these terrible tragedies that have struck our nationals in Canada," Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing on Friday.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families. Our High Commission and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are extending all possible help in the matter," he added.

Official data reveals that there are over 400,000 Indian students currently in Canada. In the first week of December alone, three Indian students lost their lives, including one case initially labeled as ‘non-suspicious.’

On December 1, 22-year-old Gurasis Singh, a postgraduate student from Ludhiana, Punjab, was tragically stabbed to death by his roommate at their home in Ontario. Gurasis had arrived in Canada just four months earlier to pursue higher studies.

A few days later, another 22-year-old student from Punjab, Rittika Rajput, died in British Columbia after a tree fell on her while she was enjoying a late-night bonfire with friends. She was declared dead at the scene.

On December 6, 20-year-old Harshandeep Singh, an Indian-origin man, was shot and killed by a gang in Edmonton. He had been working as a security guard while also studying.

India's calls for justice came amid strained relations between the two countries.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated sharply in October after Canada accused Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats of involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

India, however, firmly denied the allegations made by Ottawa regarding the case.