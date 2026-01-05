‘Safety, cleanliness, accessibility’: Saudi Arabia introduces first-ever beach rules to boost coastal tourism

Saudi Arabia has launched a new regulatory framework for its beaches as part of its broader push to expand coastal tourism under Vision 2030, introducing mandatory rules for beach operators and a new digital guide aimed at visitors and investors.

On January 1, 2026, the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) announced the Beach Operators’ Requirements and Conditions, a government-backed set of standards that apply to all official beaches along the Red Sea and the Kingdom’s western coast. The framework lays down compulsory rules covering licensing, safety, environmental protection, and infrastructure, marking Saudi Arabia’s first formal regulation of beach operations.

Under the new requirements, beach operators must follow defined safety protocols, including the presence of lifeguards and emergency response plans.

The rules also set public health standards such as clean and well-maintained facilities, along with environmental measures focused on waste management and protection of marine habitats. Accessibility for people with disabilities and compliance with national building codes for zoning and construction are also part of the regulations.

Saudi authorities said the aim is to ensure that visitors experience safe, well-managed, and consistent beach environments, rather than relying on voluntary certification systems used in other countries.

Alongside the regulations, the SRSA launched the Introductory Guide to Coastal Tourism Activities, a digital platform designed to bring together key information related to coastal tourism.

The online guide provides details on rules and licensing requirements, links to official government platforms, and practical guidance for activities such as yachting, including arrival and departure procedures. It also includes a directory of approved service providers, such as marinas and tour operators.