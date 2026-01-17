World Governments Summit 2026: Summit to host record 35+ heads of state, 150 governments in Dubai

The World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026 will be held from February 3-5, 2026, in the UAE under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, bringing together a record number of global leaders, policymakers and experts. The upcoming edition is the largest in the Summit’s history, with over 6,000 attendees, 35+ heads of state and government, representatives from 150 governments, and more than 500 ministers expected to participate.

Advertisement

Announcing the details, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, said the platform has evolved significantly since its launch in 2013. Initially conceived to enhance governance and anticipate future global shifts, the Summit has expanded in scope and influence to address complex global challenges.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit Dialogue held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, Al Gergawi said the 2026 edition represents an unprecedented milestone in international participation, reinforcing the Summit’s position as the world’s premier global governments forum.

Largest leadership gathering to date

According to Al Gergawi, WGS 2026 will feature the largest leadership attendance in the Summit’s history. Alongside heads of state and government, the event will host senior government delegations, thought leaders, and global experts from across sectors.

Advertisement

He highlighted that the Summit continues to play a vital role in translating public-private collaboration into real-world impact, supported by a network of more than 70 strategic partners, including leading global corporations and knowledge institutions.

Heads of states & government attendees

Among the heads of state confirmed to attend are King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan; Guy Parmelin, President of Switzerland; Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador; Alar Karis, President of Estonia; Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of North Macedonia; Vjosa Osmani, President of Kosovo; and Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Heads of government attending include Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia; Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; and several other prime ministers and senior leaders from across regions.

Advertisement

World Laureates Summit to precede WGS

Ahead of WGS 2026, the UAE will host the World Laureates Summit on February 1 and 2 in collaboration with the World Laureates Association. The event will bring together recipients of major global honours, including the Nobel Prize, Turing Award, Fields Medal, Wolf Prize, and Great Arab Minds.

Notable attendees include Michael Levitt, Steven Chu, Kip Thorne, Yoshua Bengio, and John Hopcroft. The laureates will collaborate on scientific and technological solutions to key global challenges, with outcomes to be announced during the World Governments Summit.

Extensive agenda & strategic dialogues

The Summit’s agenda includes 24 global forums, 35 ministerial and high-level meetings, and over 320 sessions featuring more than 450 global figures. Strategic dialogues will focus on governance, technology, aviation, logistics, tourism, global trade, investment and emerging technologies.

World-leading CEOs from sectors such as technology, aviation, manufacturing, finance, hospitality and media will participate, alongside founders of major global platforms and media organisations.

Strong international & private sector participation

More than 100 international and regional organisations will take part in WGS 2026, including senior leaders from the IMF, OECD, World Bank, International Finance Corporation, OPEC Fund, Arab Monetary Fund and other global institutions.

The private sector will also have a strong presence, with participation from global airlines, airports, technology firms, hospitality groups, universities, and media organisations, reinforcing the Summit’s role as a bridge between governments and industry.

Advertisement

Awards recognising excellence in governance

As part of its mission to promote innovation and excellence in public service, WGS 2026 will present four major global awards. These include the Best Minister Award, Most Reformed Government Global Award, Dubai International Best Practices Award for Sustainable Development, and the Global Teacher Prize.

With its expanding scale, diverse participation and future-focused agenda, the World Governments Summit 2026 is expected to serve as a key global platform shaping governance, policy innovation and international cooperation in the years ahead.