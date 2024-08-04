72 dead in Bangladesh protests, India urges citizens to 'Stay in Touch'

The government of India has advised its citizens in Bangladesh to stay in touch and remain cautious after 72 people were killed in recent clashes between protesters and supporters of the ruling Awami League. Many others were injured in the violence.

"All Indian nationals including students living in the jurisdiction of the Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet are requested to be in touch with this office and are advised to remain alert. In case of emergencies, please contact +88-01313076402," the Assistant High Commission said in a post on X.

Protests demanding government job quotas and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation resumed today, resulting in 14 police officers being among the 72 people killed, according to AFP.

Recently, more than 200 people died in violent clashes between police and student protesters who were demanding an end to a quota system that reserves 30% of government jobs for relatives of those who fought in Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence.

Clashes erupted this morning when protesters, who were demanding the government's resignation, clashed with supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League, PTI reported.

The Bangladesh Home Ministry has imposed a nationwide curfew starting at 6 pm today. Prime Minister Hasina stated that those causing violence under the guise of protests are not students but terrorists, and urged people to deal with them firmly.

Prime Minister Hasina held a meeting of the National Committee on Security Affairs at Ganabhaban, urging citizens to deal firmly with the terrorists causing unrest. The meeting included leaders from the army, navy, air force, police, and other agencies.

Protesters from the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement chanted for Prime Minister Hasina’s resignation and justice for those killed in recent quota reform protests, according to Bdnews24.

The Daily Star reported that on Sunday, unidentified individuals set fire to several vehicles at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). Witnesses saw people with sticks vandalizing cars, ambulances, motorcycles, and buses.

The protesters have rejected Hasina's offer for talks to address the growing violence and have unified their demands, now calling for the government's resignation.