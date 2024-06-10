scorecardresearch
Aircraft carrying Malawi vice president missing: Report 

"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," Malawi's Office of the President and Cabinet said in a statement.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defense Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defense Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe

An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Reuters reported citing the Malawi President's Office.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defense Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 0917 local time (0717 GMT), the statement said, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

Last month, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash. The chopper crashed in Jolfa in the mountainous northwestern region of the country. 

The incident happened as Raisi and others were travelling back from their visit to Iran's border with Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from Reuters)
 

Published on: Jun 10, 2024, 9:59 PM IST
