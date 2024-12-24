scorecardresearch
Business Today
American Airlines grounds all US flights due to technical glitch: Report

American Airlines grounded all flights across the United States on Tuesday, citing an unspecified technical issue, Reuters reported on Tuesday. "An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they're trying to fix it in the shortest possible time," the airline said in a post on X, responding to a query from a stranded passenger.  

The carrier's shares fell 3.8% in pre-market trading following the announcement.  

The FAA has not yet provided further details or comments on the matter.

Published on: Dec 24, 2024, 6:11 PM IST
