‘Attacks, protests very coordinated’: Sheikh Hasina’s son says Pakistan’s ISI fuelling Bangladesh unrest

Bangladesh unrest: Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after resigning from her prime ministerial post, said that they suspect the role of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, in the toppling of the government and the unrest. He said that the attacks and protests were quite coordinated, and the weapons in use could only have been provided by terror outfits.

Joy said that the circumstantial evidence points towards foreign interference and alleged involvement of ISI. "I am quite certain given the circumstantial evidence; I suspect Pakistan ISI’s involvement. The attacks and protests were very coordinated, meticulously planned, and intentional efforts to keep inflaming the situation through social media. No matter what the government did to control the situation, they kept trying to worsen it,” he told news agency PTI.

The rioters attacked the police with guns that could only have been provided by terror outfits and foreign powers, he said.

While dismissing the involvement of Chinese agents, Joy said there is also no evidence regarding the involvement of US intelligence agency CIA but they can’t be ruled out either.

He said that Sheikh Hasina wants to return to Bangladesh and at this point of time it is more of a question of “when” than “if”. Joy said that Sheikh Hasina is not seeking asylum in the UK. Reports about her US visa getting revoked are also untrue, he added.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Joy said that if India “wants stability in its eastern backyard, then they have to pressure the international community and take the lead to ensure the quick restoration of democracy”. Referring to the 'INDIA-out' campaign in Bangladesh, he said, "the anti-India forces are already very active, and with Awami League out of power, the ISI is now free to supply as many weapons as it wants to the anti-India forces."

He urged India to act fast to gain more ground.

Joy said that it is not yet decided if the 76-year-old would return to Bangladesh as a “retired or active” politician. He said that the members of the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman family will neither abandon nor leave the beleaguered Awami League in the lurch.

"Awami League is the largest and oldest political party in Bangladesh, so we cannot just walk away from our people. She will definitely return to Bangladesh once democracy is restored,” he told the news agency.

He called Awami League an "all-weather ally of India", and said India must ensure the security of Awami League leaders in Bangladesh by building international pressure. Bangladesh has become a state of anarchy and a second Afghanistan in the region, he said.

"You cannot exclude the Awami League and have a representative democracy in Bangladesh ever. Whatever his (Mohammed Yunus) personal views are, he has said that he wants a government of unity and wants to move forward and not let the mistakes of the past cloud over the future. I hope he stays true to his word," he asserted. Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus is set to take oath as the head of Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday.

Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following violent protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs. She flew to the Hindon air base, near Delhi, in a Bangladesh military aircraft on Monday.