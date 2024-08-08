Bangladesh unrest: Actor Shanto Khan, who played role of Mujibur Rahman, his father lynched

Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan and his father Selim Khan, a film producer, were beaten to death by a mob during the unrest in Bangladesh.

Shanto and his father were attempting to flee when they encountered an angry mob at the Forkkabad Bazaar in Balia Union Parishad, according to local media reports. Dhaka Tribune reported that the father and the son had fired shots from their pistol in defence but were encountered by another mob near Bagara Bazaar where they were beaten to death.

Related Articles

Shanto Khan debuted in his acting career in 2019. He had played young Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the film Tungiparar Miya Bhai in 2021.

According to a PTI report, Selim was an expelled leader of the Awami League.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen expressed anguish over their deaths. “Deeply anguished and angered in the saddest news of mob-lynching of promising actor Shanto Khan and his producer father Salim Khan. This is not acceptable, and I strongly condemn this brutal killing. This is horrendous - this is unbelievable,” Sen said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

Selim owned the Dhaka-based media and entertainment company Shapla Media, which produced and distributed Bengali films.

Indian actor Rajatava Dutta told PTI, “I was stunned after hearing the news that he and his father were killed. We don’t know the circumstances leading to their deaths. It saddens my heart to learn they were killed. Artists like us who thrive on art and creativity always yearn for peace, amity and brotherhood.”

Actor Kaushani Mukhopadhyay, who starred opposite Shanto in ‘Piya Re', said, “I got the deeply disturbing news late Monday night and have remained distressed ever since.”