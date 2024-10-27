Bangladesh court orders report submission by November 28 in case against Hasina: Report

A court in Bangladesh has directed the police to submit an investigation report by November 28 regarding a murder case involving former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others, according to a PTI report.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman mandated the submission of the report after the case was presented in court, the report said quoting local media reports.

The case stems from the death of an 18-year-old college student in Mirpur, Dhaka, during a crackdown on student-led protests against the Awami League government's quota system, which ultimately contributed to Hasina's ousting.

The victim’s brother filed the case on August 15, claiming that those accused either directly participated in or enabled the violence that led to his brother’s death and injuries to other students.

Among those charged are Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former Law Minister Anisul Huq, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Currently, Hasina faces a total of 225 cases, including 194 for murder, 16 for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, 11 for attempted murder, and one related to an attack on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party rally.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s interim government has officially banned the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, declaring it a “terrorist organisation”.

On August 5, Hasina, 77, fled to India amid violent protests that have resulted in hundreds of deaths since mid-July.

The protests, which began as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas in July, escalated into some of the deadliest unrest since the country’s independence in 1971, resulting in over 700 deaths and numerous injuries.