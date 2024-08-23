Bangladesh interim govt revokes Sheikh Hasina’s diplomatic passport

Bangladesh's interim government has revoked the diplomatic passport of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and all members of the former Cabinet. This decision comes over two weeks after she resigned and fled to India following a student-led uprising against her government.

A statement by the Security Services Division of the Home Affairs Ministry said that diplomatic passports received by the former prime minister, ex-PM’s advisors, ex-cabinet members, all members of the recently dissolved Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament), and their spouses would be revoked immediately, the official BSS news agency reported.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the 12th Parliament in August after Hasina, 76, fled the country. An interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus is currently running the country.

Diplomatic passports of officials will be revoked immediately upon termination of their tenure or appointment. Ordinary passports may be issued based on reports from at least two investigating agencies, the release added.

Sheikh Hasina fled the country after being forced to resign due to a student-led mass uprising on August 5. According to the Indian visa policy, Bangladeshi citizens with diplomatic or official passports can enter India without a visa and stay for up to 45 days, reported The Daily Star newspaper.

As of Thursday, Hasina has spent 18 days in India. She does not hold any passport other than the diplomatic passport issued in her name, the newspaper said, quoting government sources.

The cancellation of her diplomatic passport and its associated visa privileges may put her at risk of extradition. The extradition of Hasina, who is facing 51 cases, including 42 for murder, falls within the legal framework of the extradition treaty signed between Bangladesh and India, the BSS report said.

According to the treaty signed in 2013 and amended in 2016, extradition may be refused if the offence for which it is requested is an offence of a political character. It also says that certain offences like murder shall not be regarded as offences of a political character for the purposes of the treaty. However, one of the grounds for refusal of extradition is if the charges being pressed have not been made in good faith, in the interest of justice, the report said.