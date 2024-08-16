'Assured safety, security of Hindus': PM Modi receives call from Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus

As the new interim government assumed power in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of the interim government, dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a post by PM on social media platform X, he has been assured of the protection and safety of the Hindus and all minorities in the country.

PM Modi wrote in the post, "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB (Chief adviser of government of Bangladesh) Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh."

Both leaders have spoken about how to move the bilateral relationship ahead in accordance with their respective national interests, according to a release from the PMO.

In his address on Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi voiced the concerns of 1.4 billion Indians regarding the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh amidst ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country.

His remarks come in the wake of a spate of violence targeting these communities following the recent ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

PM Modi expressed India’s desire for its neighbours to "walk the path of prosperity and peace," highlighting the interconnectedness of regional stability.

Since the eruption of protests in June—initially sparked by demands for government job quotas—Bangladesh has seen escalating tensions that have morphed into widespread anti-government demonstrations. The situation intensified after Sheikh Hasina's departure to India, leading to an alarming rise in violence against minorities, particularly Hindus.

According to the reports, Bangladesh could ask India to extradite former Hasina, who resigned and fled the country in the aftermath of the countrywide student protest.

The country's de-facto foreign minister, Mohammad Touhid Hossain, said that Dhaka is to decide whether to ask New Delhi to extradite Hasina, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Hasina is “facing so many cases”, he said. If the country's home and law ministries decide, "we have to ask for her...return to Bangladesh", he said.

Reports indicate that mobs have vandalized and looted Hindu homes and businesses, with instances of lynching also emerging. In light of these troubling developments, Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has stepped in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, called for the protection of minority rights, emphasizing their status as equal citizens of the nation.

