Bangladesh politics: Days ahead of election, 62-yr old Hindu trader hacked to death inside his shop in Mymensingh

A 62-year-old Hindu trader was killed after being attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified men inside his shop in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh, according to a local media report on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

The attack took place late Monday night at the Bogar Bazar intersection, Trishal Police Station chief Muhammad Firoz Hossain was quoted as saying by bdnews.com. The deceased has been identified as Susen Chandra Sarkar, the owner of ‘Bhai Bhai Enterprise’ and a resident of Southkanda village.

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According to Hossain, the attackers struck Sarkar with a sharp weapon, left him inside the shop and pulled down the shutters before fleeing. When Sarkar did not return home, his family went looking for him and later found him lying in a pool of blood after opening the shop.

He was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“We have had a rice business for a long time. No one had any enmity with us. The criminals stole several hundred thousand taka from the store after they brutally killed my father,” Sujan Sarkar, the victim’s son, said.

He said the family wants the killers to be identified quickly and punished strictly.

The killing has renewed concerns over attacks on members of minority communities in Bangladesh. A series of incidents affecting the Hindu population have been reported after the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December.

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The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council last month alleged that communal violence is rising as the general elections approach, and said it recorded 51 incidents of communal violence in December 2025 alone.

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on February 12, the first since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following massive countrywide protests in August 2024.

According to the 2022 census, Bangladesh’s Hindu population stands at around 13.13 million, accounting for about 7.95 per cent of the country’s total population.