Bangladesh unrest: After Hadi, youth leader Motaleb Shikdar critically shot in Khulna

Amid massive unrest and violence following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, another senior politician was critically injured in a targeted shooting on December 22 in Bangladesh.

Motaleb Shikdar, the Khulna divisional chief of the National Citizen Party and central organiser of Shramik Shakti, was shot in the head by unidentified assailants at Sonadanga in Khulna around 11:45 am, police said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The bullet entered near one ear and exited the other; he was rushed to Khulna Medical Hospital in critical condition. Doctors later described his situation as stabilising, police said.

Shikdar, a key figure in organising the 2024 protests that contributed to the ouster of former leader Sheikh Hasina, was targeted in what local authorities described as a politically motivated attack. Police were deployed at the scene following the shooting.

Violence post Hadi’s death

Bangladesh is witnessing massive violence, including the lynching and burning of a Hindu man and attacks on media houses, after the death Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, a prominent youth leader and spokesperson for the Inqilab Moncho movement, was shot in Dhaka’s Paltan area on December 12. He later died on December 18 in Singapore while undergoing advanced medical care.

Hadi’s death ignited widespread protests across Bangladesh, with thousands taking to the streets demanding justice and security. Demonstrations quickly turned violent:

Advertisement

Protesters attacked and set fire to major newspaper offices including Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in Dhaka, trapping journalists inside before they were evacuated.

Vandalism and arson spread to cultural sites such as Chhayanaut and political offices, fuelling clashes with police and security forces.

Demonstrators also stormed parts of the Bangladesh parliament complex and raised anti‑India slogans amid heightened diplomatic tension.

Authorities responded with a heavy security presence in major cities, while law enforcement sought to quell protests ahead of looming national elections scheduled for February 2026. The unrest has drawn international concern, with rights groups and the UN urging calm and impartial investigations into the attack on Hadi and subsequent violence.