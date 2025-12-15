Bondi Beach shooting: Father-son gunmen identified to be from Pakistan, says report

The gunmen behind the fatal shooting at a Hanukkah event on Sydney's Bondi Beach have been identified as a father and son from Pakistan, as mentioned by CBS News. The attack took place during Chanukah by the Sea, a public celebration attended by Sydney's Jewish community and resulted in panic among attendees as shots were fired.

Police confirmed that the 50-year-old father was shot dead by officers at the scene, while his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, was taken to hospital in critical condition under police guard. Authorities emphasised there were no additional suspects sought in relation to the incident.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon stated on Monday that the investigation had 'progressed' overnight, allowing officers to confirm key facts about the assailants and the weapons used. Police confirmed the shooting has been classified as a terrorist attack.

Lanyon outlined that two active improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered near the scene and made safe by specialist officers. Two search warrants were executed overnight at properties in Bonnyrigg and Campsie as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Police Commissioner revealed the 50-year-old attacker was a licensed firearms holder with six registered weapons. "It is believed those six firearms were also used in the offences on Bondi Beach," Lanyon said, adding that police would conduct a detailed investigation into how the weapons were accessed and used.

Police stated that 16 people, including one of the attackers, died at the scene. Two New South Wales police officers were also injured responding to the event and remain in hospital.

Lanyon declined to comment on whether the two shooters were previously known to police or on reported findings of an ISIS flag at the scene. The older man had reportedly held a gun licence for about 10 years.

"We will look at the motives behind this attack, and I think it is important as part of the investigation," Lanyon said. Police have increased their presence at places of worship across Sydney in response to the incident.